Five more flights cancelled at Dublin Airport in disruption for passengers this weekend

This weekend brings further flight cancellations for passengers jetting off on a summer break from Dublin Airport.

Tap Air Portugal has cancelled three flights over the coming days as the aviation industry struggles to return to normal pre-Covid schedules.

The 5.35am flight to Lisbon this morning, TP1325, was grounded at Dublin Airport.

The same flight on Saturday morning has also been cancelled along with the 00.05am return flight from Lisbon, TP1326, on Saturday.

Ryanair has cancelled its 7pm flight from Brussels on Saturday, FR1457, along with the 7.25pm return flight to Brussels, FR1456.

There are no further Aer Lingus flight cancellations today or over the weekend.

A number of airlines have been forced to cancel flights throughout the summer due to staff illness due to Covid-19 and industrial action across Europe.

This comes as Heathrow’s limit on holiday flights will continue until the end of October.

The airport reportedly told airlines that it will have to continue limits on outbound and inbound flights until October 29 due to “staff shortages and absences”.

The move threatens further cancellations of flights into the autumn.

Officials at Heathrow last week announced they were capping the number of passengers departing the airport each day to 100,000 until September in a bid to cope with the extreme pressure facing airports due to pent-up demand and staff shortages.

Meanwhile Dublin Airport is in for another busy weekend as an estimated 50,000 passengers will depart the airport each day.

The airport said car parking is very busy for the weekend ahead with parking spaces completely sold out for the Long Term and Short Term car parks from Saturday through Sunday.