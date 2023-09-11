Five people rescued after boat engine fails two miles off coast of Co Cork

Five people have been rescued after their boat suffered engine failure two miles off the coast of Co Cork.

The seven-metre motor boat with five passengers was brought to safety by an RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew from Ballycotton.

RNLI lifeboat The Austin Lidbury was requested to launch by Valentia Coast Guard at 1.47pm after receiving reports of a boat in difficulty.

Conditions were described as “slightly choppy” with wind force 2-3 and an incoming tide. The boat had dropped anchor to secure position until the lifeboat arrived.

The crew of seven volunteer members assessed the situation and the decision was made to establish a stern tow line and bring the boat and its passengers back to Cork harbour. Once the tow line was secured, the lifeboat and stricken boat made way at a speed of 4-5 knots.

The boat with five passengers that lost power off the coast of Co Cork (RNLI handout)

Ballycotton RNLI lifeboat coxswain Eolan Walsh said all passengers were wearing life jackets when the rescuers arrived.

“Thankfully conditions were good and all five people were wearing lifejackets and the owner of the boat had called for help as soon as they encountered difficulties,” he said.

“We would advise people to take the correct water safety advice for the activity they are taking part in and to always make sure they have a means of raising the alarm if things go wrong.”

The volunteer lifeboat crew were made up of Mr Walsh, deputy mechanic Alan Cott, Eolan Breathnach, Aine Flynn, Stephen Sloane, Michael Kenneally and Ronan Lynch.

The RNLI charity provides a 24-hour search and rescue service around Ireland and the UK. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, the charity has saved more than 142,200 lives.