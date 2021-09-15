Former Dublin Sinn Fein politician Dowdall to go on trial charged with murder of David Byrne at Regency Hotel

A former Sinn Fein Dublin councillor who is charged with the murder of David Byrne at the city’s Regency Hotel is to go on trial alongside three co-accused at the Special Criminal Court.

In July at the non-jury court, gardai served books of evidence on four men, including former Sinn Fein politician Jonathan Dowdall, who are all charged in connection with the murder at the hotel in 2016.

Mr Byrne was shot dead in the hotel the Swords Road in Dublin in February 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardai, stormed the building while it was hosting a boxing weigh-in.

Jonathan Dowdall (43), a former north inner city councillor, of with an address at Navan Road, Cabra Dublin 7, is charged with the murder of David Byrne, contrary to Common Law.

Patrick Dowdall (64), Jonathan Dowdall’s father, of the Navan Road, is also accused of participating in the crime.

Co-accused Paul Murphy from the Navan Road, Cabra, is charged with supplying logistical support to a six-man team suspected of carrying out the murder.

The fourth man, Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, is also charged with involvement in the murder by providing vehicles.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, fixed October 3, 2022 for a trial that could last up to 12 weeks. He put the matter in for an update on April 25, 2022.