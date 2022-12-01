Former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes acknowledges ‘ill chosen’ comments about those living on border having violence ‘in their blood’

The former Republic of Ireland Justice Minister made the comments in an RTE Sean Quinn documentary

A former Fine Gael leader and Justice Minister in the Republic of Ireland has acknowledged his comments were “ill chosen” after he previously suggested people living in border communities have violence "in their blood".

Alan Dukes made the remarks in an RTE documentary Quinn Country, about the former billionaire businessman Sean Quinn.

He initially stood over his comments but later clarified his remarks further following a number of expressions of offence.

Mr Dukes’ specific remarks about the use of violence by some people in border counties was included in the final episode of the documentary which aired on Wednesday evening in the Republic.

Dukes formerly served as chair of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), and he made the comments in the context of the violent campaign of intimidation which followed the Quinn Group takeover.

“Border people have it in their blood. They are living in communities that have a long history of violence of different kinds and they’ll more easily turn to it than anybody else will,” Mr Dukes said during the episode.

“And I’m not saying that they’re different animals from any of the rest of us, but you know, whether they have Provo links or B-Special links or whatever, you know, it’s something that’s nearer to the way they think than it would be to somebody in South Tipperary or anywhere like that you know.”

Speaking to Independent.ie this morning, Mr Dukes said he was not the only person to express the same or similar views in the documentary.

“I wasn’t the only one who made that comment. Other people said too. It’s an objective fact that there was quite a degree of violence about what went on up there,” he said.

“If somebody felt offence, they should certainly have felt even more offence at the violence that happened.”

However, later, speaking to RTE’s Claire Byrne, Mr Dukes accepted that his "phrasing was ill chosen".

"I shouldn't have said it in the way that I said. What I meant to convey was that the protests that were there, and the emotion that was there, were seized upon by people who are violent, and who carried out acts of sabotage and despicable personal violence against people," he said.

"And I deplore that, and I think that was seriously damaging and could have been even more seriously damaging to the interests of the people who depended on that group of companies for their livelihoods."

"The phrasing was completely... It was ill chosen, and I've said that from the beginning," he added.

The documentary examines the rise and downfall of Sean Quinn, who at his peak was Ireland's richest man and employed 8,000 people in the Fermanagh and Cavan border area.

The documentary focuses on the collapse of the Anglo Irish Bank, in which Quinn had heavily invested and ultimately led to his downfall.

The business tycoon tied his fortune and that of his businesses to the fate of the bank, making big bets on the bank’s share price as it tumbled to disaster.

The family, including Quinn's five children, Aoife, Brenda, Ciara, Colette and Sean Junior, lost €3.2bn as a result.

Sean Quinn Snr was released from Mountjoy Prison in 2013 after completing a nine-week sentence for contempt of court.

In 2012, Sean Quinn Jnr and his cousin Peter Quinn were also sentenced to three months in jail for contempt after trying to hide a €500m property portfolio from the former Anglo Irish Bank.