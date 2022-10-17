Former GAA President calls for 'zero tolerance' action on violence, as investigation underway into alleged assault of under-9s player ‘grabbed by throat’

Former GAA President Sean Kelly has called for a “zero tolerance” approach to violence, following the alleged assault of a child at an underage competition.

Mr Kelly, who now serves as an Fine Gael MEP, said the organisation must introduce tougher penalties, “particularly at underage level”.

It comes as gardaí and Munster GAA are investigating an incident in which a young boy was allegedly grabbed by the throat by an adult man during an U-9s hurling blitz in Co Tipperary on Saturday.

The boy was allegedly assaulted on the pitch while he was taking part in the blitz at Dr Morris Park, in Thurles, in front of his shocked mother and other parents.

“It is just not acceptable under any circumstances for adults to be abusing young people, either physically or verbally at underage matches,” Mr Kelly said.

“I think we need to get a grip on that and have much stronger penalties for any incidents of that nature at underage level.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he said the changes should be driven by clubs.

“We need to increase penalties and establish a real zero tolerance of any kind of abuse of this nature,” he said.

“I think it has to start at club level because the clubs will know those who are hotheads, essentially… Because this won’t happen in just one game. This will probably be continuous.”

He added: “The club will know [its members] and the club has to take responsibility and tell these people this behaviour is not good enough, it is damaging our image, it is very unfair on our young players and if you can’t behave yourself, it would be better if you stayed away from the games.”

Jonathan Cullen, a spokesman for the Tipperary GAA board, said his young son was taking part in the same event by Munster GAA. He said the alleged behaviour was “not something we would condone.”

“It’s not acceptable. It’s totally not what the GAA is supposed to be about.

"An under-nine hurling blitz should be an enjoyable day out,” he said.

“Obviously from a GAA point of view, we wouldn’t allow any inappropriate behaviour by an adult towards a juvenile,” he told the Irish Independent. He said the boy did not require any medical attention.

“Obviously he was shaken which is understandable.”

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident.

“Gardaí at Thurles were alerted shortly after 1pm on Saturday, October, 15, 2022, following an incident of alleged assault at a children's sports event in Thurles.

"Enquires in to the matter are ongoing. As the incident involves young persons An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

Munster GAA is also investigating the incident.

It follows a spate of alleged incidents of violence at GAA games around the country.

Last Friday a man was suspended by Wexford GAA from attending any GAA matches for 96 weeks after he allegedly assaulted a referee at the end of a Wexford GAA Junior 'A' football championship match last month.

Gardaí are also investigating the alleged assault of a referee during a GAA match in Roscommon in August.

The GAA meanwhile last week announced it is holding an inaugural 'Respect the Referee Day' on October 22-23.