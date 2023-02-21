Former IRA man blames Special Branch for release of sex tape

It has been shared online by two alleged drug dealers – and he believes security services are behind the release of the video

Kevin Perry in Downpatrick this week – he claims the security services are trying to goad him into an attack on two local dealers — © Sunday World

A former IRA man claims the security forces are using a private sex video he made to make his life hell.

Kevin Perry says he made the video five years ago with a consenting woman.

However, it has been shared online by two alleged drug dealers in his home town of Downpatrick – and he believes the security services are behind the release of the video.

The 46-year-old has no idea how those responsible got their hands on the video.

However, Mr Perry believes it has been put online because spooks want to “get a reaction from him”.

“I am being shunned in my own community because of this,” he said.

The County Down man admits to having been a member of the IRA.

However, he fell out with the Provos following the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which he strongly opposed.

He stressed he was “not anti-peace” but did not agree with the 1998 deal which eventually led to the IRA being disbanded.

In 2002, Mr Perry, who has two teenage daughters, was shot six times in the legs in an attack which he claims was carried out by republicans linked to the IRA.

Several other vocal anti-agreement republicans were also attacked around the same time.

Gerard 'Jock' Davison

Mr Perry claims the attack on him was sanctioned by Belfast-based senior IRA man Gerard “Jock” Davison, who was shot dead in 2015 close to his home in the Markets area of the city.

In January 2005, Davison was present on the night that Robert McCartney, a 33-year-old father of two, was stabbed to death outside Magennis’s bar in Belfast.

The chain of events that led to Mr McCartney’s death began inside the bar when his friend was involved in a row with Davison that then spilled outside.

No-one has ever been convicted of killing Mr McCartney, whose case came to international attention because of a campaign by his sisters, who blamed the IRA for murdering him and interfering with evidence and witnesses.

They took their campaign for justice as far as Downing Street and the White House.

Mr Perry insists he walked away from all republican groups after the 2002 attack. “I have a past. I’ll put my hands up and say I have a past but it’s 20 years ago,” he said.

“The only reason I had kids was because the war was over. I haven’t been in trouble for 20 years. The cops have not come to visit me in 20 years.

“I swear on my two kids’ lives that I have not been part of any organisation for 20 years.”

Mr Perry believes the security services renewed focus on him began in recent years after a former republican was arrested in connection with a robbery in Co Down.

Mr Perry has been told by republican sources that the man arrested passed on information about an arms dump in the area in order to get off with the robbery charge, and linked Mr Perry to the dump.

He claims that the security services have since tried to “set him up” by getting people to approach him about the possibility of securing weapons and explosives.

“I think this guy has opened old wounds with the cops about things that happened years ago and they have come after me.

“I don’t know what was in that dump. I know nothing about it but there must have been an explosive device in it, because people have said to me ‘you’re bound to have something lying about’.”

“I have been approached on three separate occasions in the last couple of years by three different people asking me to get them a gun or an explosive device.

“Each time I told them there was nothing I could do to help them, but I think this was all part of the plan by Special Branch to get me.”

He believes the sex video is now being used as another tactic by the security services.

“If I had done something wrong, the video would have come out five years ago. It’s five years old this video.

“I do not know how they got this video, but I believe it was given to two local drug dealers who are a law unto themselves and who I believe are being protected by Special Branch.

“They are not trying to blackmail me.

“They are putting it online and saying that I am a danger to women, and I am this and I am that.

“It’s still live somewhere on Facebook. I can’t go to the police. I don’t recognise the police force in this country.

“That is my view and I am not asking for help.

“I want everybody to know why this has happened.

“I do not need help. I just want people to know I am being tortured by Special Branch.

“They want me to react and attack these two guys. That’s what they are hoping for.”

Former IRA man Kevin Perry

Mr Perry claimed one of the alleged dealers had previously forced young women to take part in an x-rated video.

“He fed two young girls full of cocaine, giving them free drugs all the time. Then, out of the blue, he told them that he needed four grand each off them.

“They are two women and didn’t have that type of money. So, to clear the debt he forced them to make a porn movie.

“He wrote down what they had to do, and they had to do it.”

He said the sex video he was involved in was recently shared online again after he tried to challenge one of the alleged dealers at a filling station in Co Down.

Mr Perry said it was having a big impact on his family.

“I am not worried about me. I have two teenage daughters running about this town and you know what social media is like.

“People in work are not speaking to me. People are shunning me in the street because they think I am a danger to women.

“This is a guy who forced two young girls to make a porn movie, assaulted two female members of my family and he says I am a danger to women?

“People are judging me on the word of a sex offender, because that’s what that guy is.

“That guy groomed those two young girls and he forced them to make a porn video. That’s a sex offender in my eyes.”

Mr Perry said he was speaking out publicly as a “last resort” to highlight the situation he and his family are facing.

When asked if he was seeking help from the authorities, he insisted he is not.

“I just want to send a message to Special Branch to kiss my arse,” he said.

“I am an Irish republican and it’s defiance that makes us Irish republicans and I’m not going to hide from this.”