Former Ireland rugby star to be charged with multiple fraud offences

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided to press charges against the Dublin-based suspect who is aged in his 50s.

He has worked in the financial industry for decades but in recent years has been the focus of a major investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) into allegations of theft and false accounting.

It is understood that he is due to be charged with multiple counts of theft and false accounting as well as one charge of deception in a case involving around half a million euro.

The businessman was also previously the subject of civil litigation in relation to how he had allegedly mismanaged investments while working as an investment adviser.

Sources say the garda investigation into the former rugby player has been ongoing for a number of years and it expected to be sent to the Circuit Court which has higher sentencing powers.

Meanwhile garda figures from last year showed investment fraud was up by 117pc with the average amount lost around €37,000.

The latest data shows that fraud and related offences increased by 13.7pc this year to the end of the first quarter of 2021 and this figure is expected to increase with a huge hike in attempted phone and email scams.

Some of those who lost money in investment frauds in 2020 lost up to €100,000 each out of a total of €5m nationwide.