Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith found guilty of ISIS membership, not guilty of financing terrorism

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith found guilty of ISIS membershipSmith also found not guilty of attempting to finance terrorism

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith has been found guilty of being a member of ISIS.

The Dundalk woman was acquitted of a second charge of attempting to finance terrorism by trying to send €800 to a known terrorist.

Smith kept her head down as the guilty verdict was delivered and began crying after the court rose.

The court will now decide if she will be given bail prior to sentencing after garda objections.

The verdicts were delivered by Mr Justice Tony Hunt this morning at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin following a nine-week trial.

It was the prosecution's case that Smith (40) made hijrah, or emigrated, to IS territory in 2015 to provide them support after establishing a caliphate.

In her defence she said she followed a religious obligation and denied aiding the terror group.

Finance allegations

The Dundalk mother-of-one was accused of trying to send €800 to ISIS member John Georgelas in 2015 via a money transfer.

This morning Mr Justice Tony Hunt said that there was "no doubt" that, at the time of the attempted transfer, Georgelas was a member of ISIS.

It was the prosecution's case that he was both a propagandist for the terror group and a fighter.

However, Mr Justice Hunt said that it could not be ruled out beyond a reasonable doubt that the intention of Lisa Smith was either charitable or for humanitarian reasons, instead of funding terrorism.

He said the court was not satisfied that the prosecution had met its case and directed a not guilty verdict on the fundraising charge.