Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith to face trial on IS terror charges

A former Irish soldier charged with membership of the Islamic State terrorist group and financing terrorism has been returned for trial at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

An ex-parte application - where only one side is present in court - was on Monday granted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to try Lisa Smith at the non-jury court.

Last December at Dublin District Court Ms Smith, a 38-year-old from Co Louth, was initially charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, which carries a possible 10-year sentence, for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

On July 24 last, a further charge was bought against the mother-of-one under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

At Monday's brief hearing State Solicitor Michael O'Donovan said that the DPP was applying to the court to make an order under Section 49 of the Offences Against the State Act that the accused woman be tried before the Special Criminal Court.

In certain cases the DPP can certify that in his or her opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt made the formal order for the case to be heard in the three-judge non-jury court.

Ms Smith, who denies the charges, was not present in court on Monday for the legal formality.

The case was listed for mention before the court on September 14.