'Former Isis' member Lisa Smith seen out in public following bail

An Irishwoman accused of being a former member of Islamic State has been out in public in the Republic for the first time since being released on bail from Limerick Prison.

Lisa Smith, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, signed on at a Garda station yesterday morning as part of her bail conditions.

She was driven from the address where she is staying in the north east at around 10.30am.

She was dressed in clothing that left only part of her face uncovered.

Mother-of-one Ms Smith did not spend long at the Garda station. After signing on, she was driven back to the house where she had come from but declined to make any comment.

On New Year's Eve, Ms Smith was escorted from the jail in a white prison van at around 4.45pm and was brought to an undisclosed location where it is understood she was met by a family member.

The escort was provided by the Irish Prison Service for "security reasons", a source said.

Ms Smith had been granted bail by the High Court, but the District Court had rejected an attempt by a third party to lodge an independent surety on the grounds he had previous criminal convictions and was not related to Ms Smith. But on Tuesday a €5,000 (£4,222) surety, of which €1,000 (£844) was to be lodged, was accepted by the courts.

Ms Smith was to lodge €500 (£422) of her own cash.

Ms Smith (37) is charged with being a member of an unlawful terrorist group "styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant", also known as Isil or Isis, contrary to the Republic's Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

Ms Smith, who left Ireland and married after she converted to Islam, had been found in a Syrian refugee camp.