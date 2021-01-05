Former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt's funeral takes place in Louth

The funeral of former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt has taken place in Co Louth.

A funeral mass was held at St Fursey's Church in Haggardstown following the removal from the family home in Beech Park, Blackrock.

According to a death notice McKevitt died "peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family" on Saturday.

McKevitt died of cancer.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th January 2021 The funeral leaves St. FurseyÕs Church after Requiem Mass at St. FurseyÕs Church, Haggardstown Co. Louth, for burial in the adjourning cemetery . Funeral of former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt who died last week aged 71-tear-old. In August 2003 McKevitt was found guilty of directing terrorism and membership of an illegal organisation. He was also found liable for the 1998 Omagh bomb that killed 29 people. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

He headed the Real IRA terror group which was formed in 1997 by dissident members of the Provisionals.

The father-of-six was found by Belfast High Court to be centrally involved in the planning the Omagh bombing, but he never paid any of the £1.6m judgment against him.

However, he was never found guilty in a criminal court for the atrocity which claimed the lives of 29 people, along with unborn twins. More than 200 were injured in the bombing.

McKevitt spent 13 years in prison in the Republic after being found guilty by Dublin's Special Criminal Court of "directing terrorism".

Originally from Co Louth, McKevitt joined the Provisional IRA at the outbreak of the Troubles and became a senior figure, before quitting in protest at the ceasefires in 1997.

He was married to Bernadette Sands McKevitt, sister of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands.