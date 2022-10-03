Former Sinn Fein councillor John Dowdall to testify against Gerry Hutch

A former Sinn Fein councillor is expected to get an armed escort to a Dublin court today for one of the most significant murder trials in Irish criminal history.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch (58) is due before the Special Criminal Court charged with the murder of Kinahan associate David Byrne at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

However, sources have warned that the start of the trial could be delayed.

It is expected that ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall (44) will give testimony against Mr Hutch during the case which is expected to last at least three months.

The former politician was also due to stand trial accused of murder but last week was unexpectedly brought to court and admitted to a lesser charge of facilitating the murder before being escorted away by armed gardaí.

Sources said additional evidence disclosed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), including new witnesses and statements, would need to be inspected by the defence, which will potentially delay the start of the trial.

Lawyers for the accused have also given notice of their intention to have evidence, which they say makes up a “major if not substantial” part of the case against him, ruled inadmissible.

This application is expected to be contested by the State.

A significant security operation will be in place in different parts of Dublin ahead of today’s court hearing at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street.

The event has been assessed as being ‘high risk’, which includes the standard evaluation of the potential for gunfire, weapons and public order.

Mr Hutch will be escorted to court from Wheatfield Prison under armed guard while plain-clothed detectives from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) will be positioned inside the courtroom and in the court precinct.

A security operation is also in place to provide armed guard to Mr Dowdall, who is due to be sentenced at the non-jury court today along with his father Patrick Dowdall (65) for facilitating the murder of David Byrne.

Armed patrols are being conducted to monitor the homes of senior associates of the Hutch gang following an alert at the home of Dowdall last week.