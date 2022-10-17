Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall jailed for four years for part in Regency Hotel murder

Dowdall has agreed to give evidence for the State over the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne and is likely to be placed in witness protection

A former Sinn Féin councillor has been jailed for four years for helping a crime gang to murder David Byrne in a shooting at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

Jonathan Dowdall (44) had the sentence handed down at the Special Criminal Court today.

His father Patrick Dowdall (56) was jailed for two years. Both men had pleaded guilty to facilitating the gangland shooting by making a hotel room available to a criminal organisation.

The three-judge court took account of the “extraordinary additional mitigation” of Jonathan Dowdall’s help to the prosecution in the upcoming trial of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch and others over the Regency shooting.

However, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the court refused to suspend the sentence “given the gravity of the crime and the consequences” and that Dowdall had assisted a “serious criminal organisation.” The start of the sentences was deferred for two weeks to allow the accused contact "professional persons”.

Mr Byrne (34), a Crumlin father-of-two and Kinahan gang member was shot dead when armed raiders stormed the hotel during a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016.

His murder sparked the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Patrick Dowdall booked a room in the hotel for use by the gang and both men drove to hand over the keys to criminals the day before the fatal attack.

Jonathan Dowdall had originally been charged with murder but that was withdrawn by the prosecution after he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence.

The Dowdalls are the first people to be convicted over the Regency shooting.

Jonathan Dowdall has since made himself available as a prosecution witness in the upcoming trial of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who is charged with Mr Byrne's murder.

At a previous hearing the non-jury court heard Jonathan Dowdall was being assessed for the Witness Security Programme (WSP).

Gerard Hutch is due to go on trial at the non-jury court tomorrow, alongside Paul Murphy (59) and Jason Bonney (50), who are charged with facilitating the murder by providing the crime gang with vehicles.

David Byrne was shot dead when five armed raiders, including three masked men disguised as garda ERU members, stormed the Regency and opened fire during a boxing weigh-in event.

Gardai at the scene of Regency Hotel shooting

Today, the Dowdalls were brought before the court for sentencing amid heightened security.

Dealing with Jonathan Dowdall first, Judge Hunt said the maximum possible sentence was 15 years. His barrister Michael O’Higgins SC had argued that the offence fell within the lower part of this but the judge said the court could not accept that and the accused had assisted a “serious criminal organisation”, having received and followed instructions to obtain a hotel room, with the assistance of his father.

Jonathan Dowdall continued to associate with the organisation member after the key handover and travelled with him to Northern Ireland.

There was electronic surveillance on the vehicle they were in during that journey, although the court was given no detail of that.

The year previous to this offence, Jonathan Dowdall had committed a serious crime of violence unconnected to the Hutch family, the judge said.

The “most charitable view possible” in the case was a headline sentence of eight years, he said. While the accused was not of previous good character there was evidence of “positive activity” prior to his involvement in serious crime.

The accused had faced up to his first period in custody in a proper manner. A custodial sentence “undoubtedly creates difficulties” for Dowdall’s partner and family, the judge acknowledged.

The court would ordinarily reduce the sentence to six years for mitigation but there was also the “extraordinary additional” mitigating factor that Jonathan Dowdall had made a decision to make a statement and give evidence against others.

Mr O’Higgins had argued that this brought the case into a category where the sentence could be wholly suspended.

However, “given the gravity of the crime and the consequences”, the court did not consider that the additional mitigation brought the case below the custodial threshold.

The judge said the immediate and lasting effect of Jonathan Dowdall’s assistance to the authorities was to place him and his family in “significant peril.”

Their lives would be “upended and become more onerous and dangerous,” he said. The authorities may have regard to this when the judicial process has run its course, he said.

The court accepted he was entitled to a further reduction to a final sentence of four years, representing a total discount of 50% from the headline.

Patrick Dowdall had made no attempt to conceal or disguise his actions and was very cooperative with the investigation.

The court was taking the unusual step of finding that his was a “low-level offence albeit at the higher end.”

He said a four-year headline for Patrick Dowdall could ordinarily be reduced to three years. He had now been “caught up in the aftermath of his son’s recent decision, although he had not offered the authorities any assistance himself.

The serving of a sentence and life outside custody would be “onerous” and the court gave a further reduction to a final sentence of two years.

Mr O’Higgins, and Emer Ní Chúagáin, for Patrick Dowdall, then applied to the court to defer the beginning of the sentences.

Mr O’Higgins said his client’s circumstances had changed drastically in the last couple of weeks and he had not been at liberty to contact professional persons whom he needed to contact.

Prosecutor Seán Gillane said the State was not consenting or objecting.

Judge Hunt said as a matter of reality, the gardaí would be “keeping a close eye on the situation” and he granted the defence application.

No victim impact evidence was heard by the court.

David Byrne’s parents Sadie and James sat with family in the public gallery today.

The Dowdalls were led into and out of court by two plainclothes detectives. They are the first people to be convicted over the Regency shooting.

At a pre-sentence hearing two weeks ago, the court was told that an unnamed person had asked the Dowdalls to book a room at the hotel.

After Patrick Dowdall reserved it with a family member’s credit card, he went to the Regency on February 4, paid in cash and got two key cards. He was seen going to the room and leaving it minutes later.

Jonathan Dowdall and his father drove to another location in Dublin where the keys were handed to a member of a criminal group.

Around an hour later, a Kevin Murray, who had paramilitary connections, arrived at the hotel and went to the room with a key card. He was seen leaving the following morning in a taxi with a holdall bag before returning later as part of the attack team.

The court heard Mr Byrne was shot “execution-style” by two of the raiders in “tactical clothing.” During the attack, Murray was seen in a flat cap holding a gun “aloft” in an attempt to draw attention to himself - one garda theory was that this was to misdirect the inquiry to focus on a paramilitary connection for the shooting.

On a later date, Jonathan Dowdall drove to Northern Ireland with the man he had given the hotel room key cards to. Their vehicle was under surveillance and their conversation was recorded.

Mr O’Higgins said his client Jonathan Dowdall, a father-of-four who formerly ran a successful electrical services company, had known the Hutch family since he was a teenager, and his mother lived next door to Gerard Hutch.

There had been “significant interaction” between the families, including loans from the Hutches. There were times when the Dowdalls would help the Hutches purchase things online with their credit cards.

Patrick Dowdall was a “decent, hardworking man” suffering from depression and physical ailments, his barrister Michael Bowman SC had said.

Neither of the Dowdalls were members of a criminal gang and they had no knowledge of the use the hotel room was to be put to, their lawyers said.

Patrick Dowdall made a "catastrophic error of judgement" and his son was the "author of his own misfortune,” the court heard.

Jonathan Dowdall had since provided “material assistance” to the investigation with a statement that “implicated another person or persons” and had made himself available as a prosecution witness.

An assessment carried out by gardai suggested a “severe” risk to Dowdall and members of his family, who are now in protective garda custody. Dowdall was being assessed for the garda Witness Protection Progamme and would have to spend his life in exile, "looking over his shoulder," Mr O'Higgins said.

A nephew of Gerard Hutch, Patrick Hutch (28), walked free from the Special Criminal Court in 2019 after charges against him were dropped by the state. Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Byrne and possession of firearms.

Both Jonathan and Patrick Dowdall were recently released from prison after serving sentences for the torture of a man they had suspected of trying to defraud them.

They had pleaded guilty to falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill Alexander Hurley at Jonathan Dowdall’s home on January 15, 2015.

Jonathan Dowdall, a former Dublin city councillor, waterboarded Mr Hurley while his father threatened to pull off his fingers with pliers.

Gardaí found evidence of that crime recorded on a USB stick in Dowdall’s home when they searched it while investigating the Regency shooting.

Judge Hunt was sitting alongside Judges Martin Nolan and James Faughnan.