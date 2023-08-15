Foul play not suspected in death of Co Limerick woman, say gardai

Gardai say foul play has been ruled out in the women’s death (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Foul play has been ruled out in the case of a woman aged in her 50s found dead in Co Limerick.

The woman has been named locally as Catherine Atkinson, also known as Catherine McCarthy.

Her body was discovered in a home in the Templegreen estate in Newcastle West at about 5.10pm on Monday.

Gardai said the results of a post-mortem examination, carried out on Tuesday, would determine the course of their investigation.

In a statement, gardai said that the examination was completed by the Office of the State Pathologist, and that a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, they said.

Local councillor Francis Foley said there was “deep shock and sadness” around Newcastle West at the news of the death in their community, and said his thoughts are with the woman’s family.

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Gerald Mitchell, said there was “shock” at the news across the county.

He said that Newcastle West is “quiet and respectable”, and said this was particularly so in the Templegreen estate.

“So I think people are shocked in Newcastle West and in the wider community at the news.

“I give my deepest condolences to all the family relations and friends and the town’s community.

“I would hope that people would co-operate with gardai and to give them any information they can to help with their investigation.”