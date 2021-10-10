Four injured in hit-and-run in Limerick

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Cornmarket Row in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Limerick early on Sunday (Niall Carson/PA)

Four people have been injured, one of them seriously, in a hit-and-run in Limerick.

Gardai in Henry Street are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Cornmarket Row in the early hours of Sunday.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Three pedestrians – a man and two women – were struck by a vehicle which left the scene.

All three were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The man, a 33-year old, suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition.

The two women, both in their late 30s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old woman also went to University Hospital Limerick having been injured by the same vehicle. Her condition is also non-life-threatening.

The vehicle was later found abandoned a short distance away and has been seized for technical examination.

Garda are appealing for witnesses.

Any road users who were travelling along Corn Market and High Street between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday and who may have camera footage, including from a dashcam, are asked to make it available to Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.