Four men are charged after counterfeit money seized

Four men have been charged after police seized counterfeit currency when a van failed to stop in Co Armagh on Saturday and rammed several PSNI vehicles.

Shortly before 12pm police were told a white van had failed to stop for the Garda and had made off towards Middletown.

A short time later police on patrol on Armagh Road in Moy spotted the van and signalled for it to stop. However, it made off and was seen again in Newtownhamilton where it struck two police vehicles before making off again towards Newry.

Police deployed a stinger device on Drumnahunshin Road but the van rammed another police vehicle before making off again. It was finally stopped by police on Carrickcloughen Hill in Camlough.

Four men aged 25, 28, 32 and 35 were arrested and are due to appear in Newry Magistrates' Court today charged with possessing counterfeit currency and having an offensive weapon in a public place. The 28-year-old has also been charged with motoring offences.