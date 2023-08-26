Four young crash victims died on ‘what should have been one of the happiest nights of their lives’

Young people were on way to celebrate Leaving Cert resultsTwo siblings among those killedPriest tells of shock as Tanaiste describes “tragic, heartbreaking loss”UUP leader Doug Beattie speaks of sadness

Gardai are investigating the crash near Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Four young people have died after a car carrying teenagers celebrating their Leaving Cert results spun out of control and overturned in Tipperary

A team of Garda forensic investigators has arrived at the scene of a devastating crash which killed four young people in Co Tipperary.

The male driver, aged in his early 20s, and three female passengers, all in their teens, died in the tragedy near Clonmel on Friday evening. Two of the victims were siblings.

It is thought they had been on their way to celebrate after receiving the results of their Leaving Certificate exams earlier when their car spun out of control and overturned.

All four were from the Clonmel area.

Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin said it was a “tragic, heartbreaking loss”.

A priest said the young people had died on “what should have been one of the happiest nights of their lives”.

The accident happened on the Mountain Road on the southern approach to Clonmel at about 7.30pm on Friday. No other vehicle was involved.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) arrived on the scene shortly after 8am on Saturday morning to begin trying to piece together what had happened.

Local reports indicated that the four suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle in the collision and, because of where it left the road, emergency services initially had difficulty in accessing it.

Gardaí confirmed: ”The bodies of the deceased have been removed from the scene to South Tipperary General Hospital and post-mortem examinations will be conducted in the coming days.”

Initial fears are that the vehicle involved may have spun out of control and then overturned along a very steep part of the road.

Mr Martin, the Tanaiste, said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic, heartbreaking loss of four young lives in Clonmel”.

He added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, classmates, the first responders, and the entire community today.”

In Northern Ireland, UUP leader Doug Beattie spoke of his shock.

He said: “Absolutely terrible news - my thoughts are with the families at this very difficult time.”

Irish Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said it was “devastating news”.

He posted on social media: ”Leaving Cert results day represents achievement, celebration and excitement. Tonight that has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness. Thinking of the families, friends and school community of the four young people. There are no words. Heartbreaking.”

Fr Michael Toomey, Administrator of the parishes of Ardfinnan, Ballybacon and Grange, urged locals to look out for one another in what will be "difficult days ahead for the entire community".

"Sometimes no words seem adequate when a tragedy like what occurred in Clonmel tonight happens," he told RTE.

He added: "No words can give comfort at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with the families tonight who suffered a terrible loss in this terrible accident.”

He added: "My thoughts and prayers are with the four young people who tragically lost their lives tonight, to their families, and their friends, on what should have been one of the happiest nights of their lives.”

The Mountain Road is notorious locally for having a very steep incline in parts. It links the south Tipperary town with Waterford and the eastern section of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

A major emergency services response was dispatched to the collision with multiple ambulances, Tipperary Fire Brigade and Garda units at the scene.

The Coast Guard's Waterford-based Rescue 117 helicopter was also on standby.

A major emergency response was also triggered in South Tipperary General Hospital with standby medical support in both University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Mattie McGrath, an Independent TD for South Tipperary, said there was "disbelief and numbness" at the tragedy.

"The families involved are all local, from Clonmel and the surrounding area. It is utterly devastating,” he said.

“Our prayers are with the families and the whole community.”

Michael Lowry, a local TD, said Tipperary was “shrouded in sadness”.

“The closely knit community of Clonmel and people across the entire county of Tipperary and beyond will rally to offer every possible support to the families and friends in the very difficult days, weeks and months that lie ahead. They will be in the thoughts and prayers of all,” he said.