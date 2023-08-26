Four young victims of Co Tipperary Leaving Cert crash tragedy named

Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and siblings Grace and Luke McSweeney diedThree victims were just 18Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: ‘The whole nation mourns them’NI political leaders speak of sadness

Police at the scene of a crash which claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Credit: PA

Four young people have died after a car carrying teenagers celebrating their Leaving Cert results spun out of control and overturned in Tipperary

The four young people who died in a crash in Co Tipperary have been named by gardai.

They were Zoey Coffey (18), Nicole Murphy (18) and siblings Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24).

The four died in the accident near Clonmel on Friday evening while on their way to celebrate the results of Leaving Certificate exams earlier.

All four victims were from the Clonmel area.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “truly devastating and heartbreaking”, adding: “The whole nation mourns them.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the prayers of everyone in Northern Ireland went out to those affected, while Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said “our hearts are sore”.

A priest said the young people had died on “what should have been one of the happiest nights of their lives”.

The accident happened on the Mountain Road on the southern approach to Clonmel at about 7.30pm on Friday. No other vehicle was involved.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) arrived on the scene shortly after 8am on Saturday morning to begin trying to piece together what had happened.

Local reports indicated that the four suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle in the collision and, because of where it left the road, emergency services initially had difficulty in accessing it.

Speaking this afternoon, Superintendent Kieran Ruane from Clonmel Garda Station sent his condolences and sympathies to the families.

"Luke McSweeney, 24 years, his sister Grace McSweeney accompanied by Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey, all aged 18 years were travelling in a car, at approximately 7.30pm, which struck a wall and tragically all four occupants lost their lives at the scene,” he said.

“An Garda Síochána supported by other emergency services including Clonmel Fire Brigade, HSE Paramedics, Tipperary University Hospital and Tipperary County Council initiated a major incident response.

“The scene at Hillview remains closed today and a technical and forensic examination is being carried out by An Garda Síochána Forensic Collision investigators.

“The remains of all four deceased were removed from the scene last night to Tipperary University Hospital. An Garda Síochána have notified the local coroner and post-mortems will be carried out over the coming days at Waterford University Hospital.”

He said family liaison officers have been appointed to each of the families to provide support.

Supt Ruane added: “I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night.

"The scene was very difficult, in very adverse weather conditions and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to the four deceased was exemplary.

“Our local communities in particular Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Ballypatrick are shocked and deeply saddened by these events.

"I want to assure our local communities that An Garda Síochána is here over the coming days, weeks and months to support our communities as we all come to terms with this tragedy.

"I have been in contact with the principals of the local secondary schools that the girls attended and supports are being put in place for the friends of all four deceased today and over the next few days.”

Ireland’s political leaders also spoke of their shock.

Mr Varadkar said today: “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood.

"For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary.

"The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.

“I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.”

In Northern Ireland, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson spoke of his sadness.

“This morning our hearts go out to the families and community in Clonmel who have suffered such a devastating loss,” he said.

"How quickly joy can turn to tragedy as we are all reminded of the uncertainty of life.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with each family and with the emergency and healthcare services who attended the scene or are caring for others at this time.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said: “Our hearts are sore following the devastating news that four young people have tragically lost their lives in Clonmel, Tipperary.

“Their families, friends, and the local community are all in the thoughts and prayers of everyone across the island.

“The country mourns with you during this very sad time.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was “absolutely terrible news”, adding: “My thoughts are with the families at this very difficult time.”

The Mountain Road is notorious locally for having a very steep incline in parts. It links the south Tipperary town with Waterford and the eastern section of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

A major emergency services response was dispatched to the collision with multiple ambulances, Tipperary Fire Brigade and Garda units at the scene.

The Coast Guard's Waterford-based Rescue 117 helicopter was also on standby.

A major emergency response was also triggered in South Tipperary General Hospital with standby medical support in both University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic, heartbreaking loss of four young lives in Clonmel”.

He added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, classmates, the first responders, and the entire community today.”

Irish Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said it was “devastating news”.

He posted on social media: ”Leaving Cert results day represents achievement, celebration and excitement. Tonight that has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness. Thinking of the families, friends and school community of the four young people. There are no words. Heartbreaking.”

Fr Michael Toomey, Administrator of the parishes of Ardfinnan, Ballybacon and Grange, urged locals to look out for one another in what will be "difficult days ahead for the entire community".

"Sometimes no words seem adequate when a tragedy like what occurred in Clonmel tonight happens," he told RTE.

He added: "No words can give comfort at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with the families tonight who suffered a terrible loss in this terrible accident.”

He added: "My thoughts and prayers are with the four young people who tragically lost their lives tonight, to their families, and their friends, on what should have been one of the happiest nights of their lives.”

Mattie McGrath, an Independent TD for South Tipperary, said there was "disbelief and numbness" at the tragedy.

Michael Lowry, a local TD, said Tipperary was “shrouded in sadness”.