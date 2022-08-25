Frantic parents of nine-month-old baby taken by car thief flagged down a learner driver and gave chase

Infant was abandoned on side of the road when brazen thief realised baby was in the carThree women came to baby's aid after thief stopped, got out car and put baby on ground

The footpath in Faussagh Road in Cabra, Dublin, where a nine-month-old child was abandoned by a car thief. Photo: Mark Condren

The parents of a nine-month-old baby who was driven away when a thief stole their car from outside their home flagged down a learner driver and pursued the criminal as he sped off .

Now a relative of the couple has told how the young parents were “frantic with fear” when the thief stole their vehicle outside the family home in St Attracta Road in Cabra, Dublin.

The child’s mother and partner, who are both in their 20s, had briefly left the car with the engine running outside their home with two young children in the back seat.

It is believed the thief had been watching the couple and then spotted his opportunity and seconds later jumped into their Skoda at around 7pm on Sunday. The baby was found unharmed afterwards.

This morning a relative of the family told of the terror of the shocking incident.

The parents were frantic and as the car sped away they ran down the road after it

They told Independent.ie the young mother had strapped their nine-month-old baby into the car and had put their seven-year old child in another seat.

“She ran back into the house briefly and the next thing the older child came running in. The child had jumped out of the car when the man got into the driver’s seat,” the relative said.

“The parents were frantic and as the car sped away they ran down the road after it. There was a learner driver on the road who saw the commotion and got the parents to get into her car and they followed the man who had stolen their car.

“But they didn’t know which way he went and it took a while to catch up with the car. He went through a red light somewhere and they eventually ended up in the Phoenix Park where the car sped up and went flying over the speed ramps. The learner driver couldn’t keep up.

“The young parents were terrified for their baby and thought it was still in the car. But then the young mother got a phone call to say the baby had been found back on Fassaugh Road opposite a group of shops.”

It appears the thief had realised there was a baby in the car and pulled in, unstrapped the baby from the baby seat, and abandoned the infant on the path before the young parents had caught up with the car after it was stolen.

“The baby was left on the path and crying,” the relative said with tears in her eyes.

In Fassaugh Road residents told of their shock when the baby was hurriedly taken from the stolen car and put onto the path beside the busy road close to a junction.

“There were three women chatting on the path and the next thing the car pulled up and the man just got out and took the infant from the back of the car and just left it down on the path and sped away. They couldn’t believe what happened and ran to the child to mind it,” said one resident who lives near to where the baby was abandoned.

"The next thing there was gardaí and an ambulance at the scene and a lot of commotion. Nobody knew for sure what was going on. It was just an awful thing to happen.”

No one has been arrested and the car has not been recovered.

The incident is being investigated by detectives at Mountjoy garda station in Dublin.

A source said the baby was unharmed in the incident and did not need medical attention afterwards.

CCTV is being examined in an attempt to identify the thief and establish where he travelled in the car.