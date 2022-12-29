Funeral of Belfast playwright who died in Christmas Eve crash will take place in Dublin

Playwright Jo Egan at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast in 2017 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Playwright Jo Egan at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast in 2017 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The funeral of a Belfast-based playwright who died in a crash on Christmas Eve will take place in Dublin.

One of Jo Egan’s four daughters has revealed that her mum was on her way to take part in festivities when the collision occurred in Co Wicklow.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Kitty Maguire described how she and her husband waited for a knock on the door that never came.

“Our brilliant, bold and beautiful mother, Jo Egan, tragically died in a car accident as she drove to meet us for our Christmas celebrations,” she posted online.

“Mam, Sam and I had our little Christmas Eve traditions so we sat up waiting for her to arrive but she never made it to us.

“We are all in shock, devastated and in total disbelief.”

The two-vehicle crash happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, Baltinglass, shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Ms Egan, who was originally from Dublin and moved to Belfast in 1996, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his thirties, who was the driver of the other vehicle, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A service celebrating Ms Egan’s life will take place at 1.30pm on Friday in Dardistown Crematorium.

“She will forever be loved and deeply missed by her loving daughters Sinead, Rachel, Kitty and Antonia, sons-in-law Vincenzo, Sam and Cillian, grandsons Oisín, Rían, Rossa, Senan, Jayden and Jake,” the funeral notice reads.

The 62-year-old is also grieved by her elder sisters Patsy and Maggie and older brothers Charlie and Julian, the wider family and a “massive circle of friends”.

Mourners are encouraged to wear bright clothing “as a mark of the creativity and colour Jo brought to everyone's lives”.

“If you knew my mother, you know what a powerhouse she was,” Kitty said.

“A creative genius, a warrior of the heart and kind without any limit. A champion of the underdog, social justice and a massive advocate for women’s rights. I’m so proud of Mam.”

An edited version of one of Ms Egan’s well-known works, The Crack In Everything, was presented to MPs at Westminster earlier this year.

It was based on real-life testimony from the siblings of six children killed during the Troubles and was written during Ms Egan’s time as artist-in-residence at the Playhouse Theatre in Derry.

The playwright co-founded professional theatre company MACHA productions back in 2015 and served as its artistic director.

Ms Egan’s death came just weeks after she read the first draft of her new script for a project at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin.

Kitty praised her mother’s body of work, which “gave a voice to so many whose voice had been taken or silenced”, and her legacy of teaching people “how to live and celebrate their creativity”, especially her own family.

“Her love for us was magnificent,” she added.

“She was devoted to her work, but her family was her biggest devotion. My mother championed all our dreams.”

Kitty also expressed gratitude for all the memories she shared with the “epitome of a sovereign warrior queen” and “my mammy, whom I love”.