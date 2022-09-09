Funeral of young Tallaght siblings killed in their own home to take place

The removal of twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8) and their older sister Lisa Cash (18) took place yesterday evening ahead of their funeral this morning in Brookfield, Tallaght

Flowers and candles left after a vigil outside the house where Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley died in a violent incident (PA)

Family handout photo issued by An Garda Siochana of Lisa Cash, 18, and her two younger siblings, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley

The coffins of Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, arrive at St Aidan's Church, Brookfield, Tallaght (PA)

Three white coffins, with each hearse drawn by two white horses. At the back of each one walked family members with their hands laid tenderly on the glass, not wanting to say goodbye.

Ahead of their funerals today, the community yesterday lined the route in grief and numb silence to watch the procession, paying their respects to the three children who had lived amongst them, as a piper piped a low lament.

It was just a few short months ago that Chelsea and Christy Cawley had stood proudly in their finery at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield to make their First Holy Communion, their older sister, Lisa Cash celebrating alongside them with their mother, Margaret – known as Twink.

There were unbearably sad echoes of that happy day as the church organist played Let the Little Children Come Onto Me, as the three white coffins of the three siblings, who died after a violent incident at their home in Tallaght last weekend, were carried into the church.

Behind, walked Margaret. Broken-hearted and barely able to stand in her overwhelming grief, she had to be supported by family members.

Amongst the crowd that gathered were many children who wept tears for their lost friends.

Outside the church were heart-shaped floral tributes for each lost loved one, surrounded with white carnations and roses - Chelsea in her Communion dress, Christy solemn in his dapper Communion suit, Lisa lovely in a formal pink evening dress.

Another showed a picture of Margaret holding her baby nephew David on his christening day, surrounded by her children – her eldest daughter, Margaret, Lisa, Mikey, Chelsea and Christy, all smiling and happy on this special day.

Fr Bill O’Shaughnessy welcomed the mourners to the church for the removal last night, saying Chelsea, Christy and Lisa are “forever loved and sadly mourned” by their beloved family.

“We have been robbed of three young lives,” he said, while their family have not only been robbed of their lives but also “of our innocence”.

“Our sense of what is normal – that is shattered, broken,” he said.

“People are stopping each other in the streets, in the shops in disbelief, ‘how could this happen’?”

Fr O’Shaughnessy said the family wanted to give very special thanks to everyone for their support, love and kindness.

“Being together makes us stronger and helps us take the next step and the next step,” he said.

He urged mourners to take the time to look at the artwork from St Aidan’s School and St Bridget’s school, brought to communicate the children’s appreciation of Chelsea, Christy and Lisa.

Meanwhile the community was also urged to “talk about what’s going on in your heads and your hearts”.

The funeral of the three siblings will take place today at the church in Brookfield.

Their brother Andy Cash (24) has been charged with the murder of the three siblings at their home in the early hours of Sunday.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning, Fr O’Shaughnessy said yesterday evening’s removal service was very emotional.

“I have to say it was probably one of the most quiet removals to a church I have ever experienced since my ordination," he said.

"It was a moment where the community and all those present were just shocked and numbed at seeing such beautiful, young lives being brought into a church at this stage. It was quite extraordinary and to see the family just completely numb and silent.

Fr O’Shaughnessy added: “We really are a small community and parish that’s reeling from a desperate incident that has, in many respects, dealt a very grievous blow which is very much echoed up and down the country.

"It is amazing the amount of people around the country and indeed from other countries who have sent heartfelt messages and prayers to me here and parish team and also to the family, which gives some kind of idea of how much this incident has shocked both the nation and other people in different countries, not alone that poor family who are at the centre of all of this.”

Fr O’Shaughnessy said Fr Paul Driscoll, the chaplain of the Dublin Travelling community, will be the chief celebrant at this morning’s mass. He added that there is “no manual to prepare for something like this”.

“It really is a week of reacting hour by hour, as things evolve and as situations take place,” he said.

"I think it’s building on that and your experience with family and friends and neighbours who have rallied around the family, that’s where the real preparation comes in. When it comes to the funeral mass, it’s again it’s something that evolves, it’s an organic approach you can only take. As I said, there’s no manual for this.”