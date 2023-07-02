GAA condemns Hill 16 brawl between Armagh and Monaghan fans during All-Ireland quarter-final

Watch: Armagh and Monaghan fans brawl on Hill 16 at Croke Park during All-Ireland quarter-final

Several GAA fans were ejected from Croke Park yesterday, after a brawl broke out between rival supporters.

GAA headquarters was close to capacity for the All-Ireland football quarter finals, which opened with Kerry versus Tyrone and continued with the all-Ulster clash of Monaghan and Armagh.

Video footage has emerged on social media showing a fight that broke out on the Dineen Hill 16 between a group of young supporters, many of whom were wearing Monaghan and Armagh county colours.

The footage shows blows being exchanged and some of those involved being knocked to the ground.

A spokesperson for the GAA described the incident as “unacceptable” and confirmed that several people were arrested and ejected from the stadium.

The Dineen Hill 16 and Nally terraces are the only standing sections in the stadium, but the GAA spokesperson said incidents like this threaten the viability of the terrace layout.

"The twitter images in circulation represent unacceptable behaviour from a small number of Armagh and Monaghan supporters. The incident was monitored closely by the stadium events team at the time and there were several arrests and ejections from the terrace,” the GAA spokesperson said.

“Terraces are an important part of the atmosphere associated with GAA games. They feature all over the country and provide colour, noise, and affordable tickets. This type of behaviour, if left unchecked, could ultimately lead to the iconic Hill 16 converting to an uncovered stand.”

“We appeal to all our great supporters not to let a small group of people take away an important part of our heritage,” they added.

A spokesperson for Armagh GAA said the incident is not reflective of the “thousands of fans” who follow the Orchard County’s teams.

“This matter is being dealt with by Croke Park and An Garda Siochána,” they said.

“The footage circulating on social media of a small number of people does not represent the behaviour of the thousands of fans who are a credit to our county and have travelled the country to support our county team."

The Irish Independent has contacted Monaghan GAA for comment.

It come as Monaghan earned a famous victory over neighbours Armagh following a tense encounter, that was decided after two full rounds of penalties yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Kerry eased past Tyrone in yesterday’s first game.

There is one novel pairing in today’s quarter-finals with Cork facing Derry, while Mayo and Dublin will rekindle their recent rivalry in this afternoon’s second game.

Tickets for today’s matches are sold out.