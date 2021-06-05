GAA football pundit Joe Brolly launches legal action against RTE

He criticised broadcaster after being cut off in united Ireland debate due to claims he made against the DUP

High Court proceedings were filed on Thursday.

The former Derry footballer, who is also a Sunday Independent columnist and barrister, worked with RTE on the Sunday Game for 20 years.

The outspoken pundit had been a mainstay on the Republic’s national broadcaster for its GAA coverage. However, his contract was not renewed in 2019 after the drawn All-Ireland football final.

Speaking at the time, he revealed he felt “hurt” over the decision.

He then went on to take up a role with eir Sport, covering the Allianz Football League games.

In March, Mr Brolly’s relationship with RTE made headlines again after he criticised the broadcaster when he was cut off in the middle of an interview on Claire Byrne Live during a discussion about a united Ireland.

RTE shut off Mr Brolly’s video link after he made remarks linking the DUP with homophobia and racism.

He said: “You see them chuckling and guffawing when people are trying to have a serious discussion. Laughing at the Irish language, laughing at Gaelic sports, the homophobia, the racism, all these things,” while speaking live via video link.

Presenter Claire Byrne asked Mr Brolly to refrain from making accusations against the DUP and its representative Gregory Campbell, who had earlier been on the show, as neither he nor the party could counter the claims themselves.

When Mr Brolly asked, “which ones would he deny?”

Ms Byrne asked for his video link to be removed. Mr Brolly then took to Twitter, stating: “I was taken off air and told it was because RTE could not risk me saying the DUP were homophobic, racist or sectarian. I must apologise to the DUP at once.”

He also shared screenshots of articles in which he appeared to link the DUP or its members to racist and homophobic remarks.

“I thought it was grossly disrespectful to me having asked me 20 times (to go on the show),” he told the Irish Independent in an interview.

“They insisted that I go to the studio. They initially said I’d start the programme.”

Explaining the decision to cut him off, RTE said: “Joe Brolly made quite specific accusations which in context would have been understood by viewers to be directed at a previous guest who was not in a position to answer.

“After he had made his point, the presenter, Claire Byrne, attempted to move on but Mr Brolly insisted on interrupting her in an attempt to repeat his accusations.”

The solicitor firm representing the pundit and Mr Brolly were contacted for comment about the proceedings.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “RTE does not comment on legal matters.”