Gangster 'pocketed €20,000' for Quinn attacks

A criminal pocketed €20,000 for each of a string of attacks on businesses that once belonged to fallen tycoon Sean Quinn, it has been claimed. (Niall Carson/PA)

A criminal pocketed €20,000 for each of a string of attacks on businesses that once belonged to fallen tycoon Sean Quinn, it has been claimed.

The suspect behind dozens of attacks spanning several years is a cross-border smuggler whose signature act of terror has been torching cars on driveways and other arsons.

The same border gangster is suspected of being behind the barbaric kidnapping last month of Kevin Lunney, an executive at Quinn Industrial Holdings.

Among the victims of his gang was a garda living in Bawnboy, Co Cavan, whose car was set ablaze outside his home in 2014.

The suspect's usual targets were the businesses straddling the border towns of Ballyconnell and Derrylin that once belonged to the local former billionaire Sean Quinn.

The Sunday Independent reported that gardai had intelligence that the criminal pocketed a fee of €20,000 (£17,800) per attack from a "paymaster", according to informed sources.