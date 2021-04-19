Garda beefs up its 'AC-12' unit to tackle corruption

While TV's most famous fictional former RUC officer is worrying about his anti-corruption unit's potential demise, another is to beef his up with the appointment of dozens more sleaze-busting cops.

Set up last November with just 11 officers, the Line Of Duty-style Anti-Corruption Unit in the Republic was put together by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris after an examination of the roles and functions of similar units in other police services - including the PSNI and London's Metropolitan Police.

Based in Dublin's Phoenix Park, the ACU is to be scaled up from its present 25 officers to a complement of 90 over the course of this year, according to a report in the Irish Mail on Sunday.

Commissioner Harris is a former Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI.

He also served in the RUC during the early years of his career - as did Line Of Duty's fictional Superintendent Ted Hastings, played by Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar, whose AC-12 unit is facing an uncertain future.

A top level report published last month by the Garda Inspectorate found the force at present did not adequately address internal corruption issues in areas of concern such as:

l Maintaining professional boundaries.

l Abuse of power for sexual gain.

l Relationships and associations which should be notified to supervisors (eg with journalists, private investigators or former colleagues).

l Special relationships such as with covert human intelligence sources.

l Substance misuse.

In its hard-hitting report, the Garda Inspectorate said that "due to the unique nature of policing, internal corruption will always pose a threat to the integrity of An Garda Síochána".

The Garda Representative Association, which speaks for rank-and-file officers, described the report as "inferring that there was a widespread problem where no such problem exists".