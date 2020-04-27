Garda car damaged and three men arrested after high speed M1 chase

A garda car was damaged after a driver, who allegedly failed to stop at a Covid-19 checkpoint, led gardai on a high speed chase spanning over 70km on a major motorway.

Gardai said the male driver allegedly failed to stop for a Covid-19 checkstop at Lissenhall, Swords, north county Dublin at around 4.35pm on Sunday.

A chase – described by gardai as “a managed containment operation” then ensued as the driver drove at speed northbound on the M1 motorway before it veered onto the northbound lane of the old Dublin-Belfast road – the R132 – north of Dundalk where gardai were able to stop the vehicle.

“During the course of the containment operation an official garda car was damaged but no persons were injured,” gardai said in a statement on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, three men, all aged in their 30s, were arrested and were detained in connection with the incident at the Dundalk garda station where they are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.