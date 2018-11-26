Garda chief pledges ‘deep commitment’ to tacking sexual violence

Drew Harris (Niall Carson/PA)

The head of An Garda Síochana says he has a “deep and abiding” commitment to stamping out crimes of sexual violence.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the force will do all it can to help victims, adding that he is taking a zero-tolerance approach to sexual offences.

He appealed for victims to come forward, saying “detection and prevention” is a priority.

“I have a deep and abiding professional commitment and personal commitment to the prevention of such serious crimes and doing all we can as a policing service to make sure that we protect the citizens of Ireland from these crimes,” he said.

“We will do all that we can to conduct professional investigations and treat victims appropriately and with compassion. This is our commitment as An Garda Siochana.

“There is no way we would we have any tolerance to violence of any kind, but in particular sexual violence, when we know about the trauma it causes and the hurt and injury that lasts for years.”

His comments came as it was revealed that calls to a rape crisis helpline in Ireland increased by 500 last year.

A total of 12,855 calls were fielded by the 24-hour service run by Dublin Rape Crisis Centre – around 48% of which were related to claims of adult rape.

The total was outlined in the centre’s annual report for 2017, which was published on Monday.

Last year, centre staff accompanied 251 people to the sexual assault treatment unit at Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Lavinia Kerwick, who was raped in 1991, said victims of sexual violence are “crying out” for changes in the judicial system.

She spoke out after her rapist was handed a suspended sentence following a court case that she said “nearly killed me”.

She made legal history by helping to bring in changes that allow rape victims to speak at sentencing hearings and for the Director of Public Prosecutions to appeal against lenient sentences.

She appealed to the commissioner to “be brave” in helping to introduce further changes to improve the judicial system.

“Victims need to trust the system and to know when they have reported it they have done the right thing,” she said.

“It takes all our courage but when a rape case goes to court, it starts to unravel. There is no legal representation for victims and that needs to be addressed.

“Stop talking about what we wore, rape is rape, we said no. What we wore should be no excuse for rape.

“It’s clear as day this system isn’t working.”

Assisted by additional funding from the child and family agency Tusla, the rape crisis centre also provided face-to-face therapy for 550 clients – an increase of 10% on 2016.

The facility also provided support on 53 days to people making a criminal complaint either at a Garda station or in court.

The centre delivered 3,883 appointments in 2017, mostly in Dublin city centre but also through outreach services at Coolock Civic Centre, the Dochas Centre for women prisoners at Mountjoy prison and in Tallaght Hospital.

The centre’s head of clinical services Angela McCarthy said: “We are continuing to see an increase in the number of callers and clients who have experienced recent rape and sexual assault.

“Nearly 48% of helpline contacts related to adult rape, compared to 41% of 2016 contacts.

“Of new clients seen in 2017, 49% had experienced recent rape or sexual assault.”

The centre said its training work had a role to play in “societal change” as well as equipping others to deal with victims.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre chairwoman Ann Marie Gill said: “This report not only shows that we were exceptionally busy in 2017, but that we continued to have a dual focus to ensure that those who suffer sexual violence get the support that they need and deserve, and also to ensure that we are working towards a safer society where sexual violence is no longer acceptable or tolerated.”

The centre’s chief executive Noeline Blackwell said: “We are pleased to be launching this report during the annual international campaign of 16 Days of Activism against violence against women.

“While we support and provide services to people of all genders, it is noteworthy that sexual violence is predominantly perpetrated against women and girls.

“This means that there needs to be a particular emphasis on eliminating or at least reducing the level of sexual violence against them.”

Ms Blackwell commended the “good work” done by gardai who are fully trained in the investigation of sexual offences.

However, she said there was a lack of specialist units or investigators to deal with cases.

She said investigations, when poorly handled, could lead to victims withdrawing from the criminal justice system and being re-victimised by the experience.

“When you combine this with the systemic difficulties of our court system in such trials, it is little wonder that there is such a high rate of drop-out between reporting and trial and even a very low rate of reporting,” she added.

The national 24-hour helpline number can be reached on 1800 778888.