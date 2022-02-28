Garda doused in petrol and has gun pulled on him during brutal assault

A gun has been pulled on an officer who was then forced into a car where he was badly beaten and doused in petrol before being dumped in a car park.

A garda was the victim of a savage assault near the border in Co Cavan in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened in the Blacklion area and early reports indicate that the officer had pulled over a suspicious vehicle near the western Cavan village which contained a number of occupants.

A senior source said that when this happened a gun was pulled on the officer and he was forced into the car where he was badly beaten and doused in petrol.

The garda was then dumped in a park near Loughan House open prison.

Emergency services were later notified and the garda was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

It is understood that he is being treated at Sligo General Hospital for serious injuries and remains in a concussed state this morning.

The well-respected officer is originally from Co Roscommon and is based in the locality where he was attacked.

It is understood he is aged in his early 30s.

The area where the incident happened is sealed off this morning as garda forensic specialists carry out examinations.

There have been no arrests so far.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor John Paul Feeley said the community is disturbed by the morning’s events.

“Firstly I wish the garda a full and speedy recovery and my thoughts this morning are with him and his family,” Cllr Feeley told Independent.ie

“I am shocked that this could happen in a rural community like ours and I am also shocked that the garda was working on his own when this happened,” he added.

Gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána are currently investigating all the circumstances of an assault on an unarmed uniform member of An Garda Síochána which took place in the early hours of the 28th February 2022.

“At approximately 2am on the 28th February 2022 a member of An Garda Síochána on patrol in the Loughan, Blacklion, Co. Cavan area contacted colleagues seeking assistance. The member was disorientated and unable to explain the exact circumstances of events taking place.

“An Garda Síochána, through the North Western Region Headquarters Control Room, identified the member's location through the Garda AVPLS system. Uniform colleagues attended the scene supported by Armed Support Units.

“The members found their colleague in a disorientated state. His official marked patrol vehicle was present at the scene. There was a strong smell of an accelerant in the air, his Garda uniform was saturated with an accelerant and he had signs of physical injuries.

“The Garda was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he continues to be assessed and receive treatment this morning, for non-life threatening injuries.

“An Garda Síochána have sealed off the scene and the Garda Technical Bureau will carry out an examination this morning.

“An incident room has been established under a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) at Cavan Garda Station.

“The Garda member and his family have and will continue to be provided with the assistance of the Employee Assistance Service and all of An Garda Síochána support services.”

Speaking this morning Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern, Cavan Monaghan Garda Division said: “This is a very serious and concerning attack on an unarmed member of An Garda Síochána going about their normal duties keeping people safe.

"Thankfully the incident has not resulted in a fatality or other serious injury. The exact motive for this attack is yet to be determined but it is extremely concerning that a member of An Garda Síochána appears to have been targeted and doused in some form of accelerant, the exact intent of this attack is unknown at this time.

"I am appealing for any person with any information on this attack to contact investigating Gardaí.”

The force said it would like to speak to anyone driving on the N16 in Cavan, passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 7pm on Sunday and 3am on Monday. The appealed for anyone with video, including dashcam footage, to contact investigating Gardaí.

They said anyone with information can contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Garda representatives expressed outrage at the incident.

“Our thoughts and concerns at this time are with the injured member and we send the best wishes of all our colleagues for a speedy recovery,” said James Morrisroe, of the Garda Representative Association Cavan/Monaghan division.

“Unfortunately this horrific and vicious assault once again highlights the dangers faced by our membership while on duty on a daily basis.

“In recent years we have seen increases in the number of assaults and the viciousness of such attacks. The circumstances of this incident are disturbing and highlight the need to protect the Gardaí that society relies on to keep them safe.”