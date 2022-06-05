Garda issue missing person appeal for 6-year-old boy who may be in Northern Ireland

Missing child Michael O’Connell who may be in Northern Ireland Credit: Gardai

A missing person appeal for a 6-year-old boy has been issued by the Garda Siochana, who said the child may be in Northern Ireland or around the border.

Michael O’Connell was reported missing to police in the Irish town of Mullingar in County Westmeath on Friday.

Police are said to be “concerned for his welfare” and have also issued an appeal for information around several vehicles, including a silver BMW 418, a blue Audi A4 and a Fiat Campervan.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Michael is believed to be in the company of adult relatives and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the Border Region.

“An Garda Síochana are concerned for his welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts.

“Michael is described as approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes.

“Investigating Gardai are also looking for information on the current whereabouts of the any of the following vehicles: 151WH2454 Silver BMW 418, 131WH1629 Blue Audi A4, 00WH5417 Fiat Campervan.

“Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”