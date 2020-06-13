Garda murder trial video-link interrupted

Molly Staunton then appeared again via video-link saying that her apartment was now empty and that she was happy to proceed (stock photo)

A witness in the trial of a Garda murder accused was interrupted giving evidence via video-link from her New York home after an unidentified man entered the room and was heard saying “put a stop to it” and “no more testimony” before the live feed dropped off.

Molly Staunton yesterday afternoon continued giving evidence from the US in the trial of Armagh man Aaron Brady (29) who denies the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Louth in 2013.

The witness was being re-examined by prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC about an evening in the summer of 2016 at Mr Brady’s apartment in the Bronx.

Mr Grehan asked Ms Staunton what the accused said when he came out of his bedroom that evening.

The witness replied “he was in distress”. While giving her evidence Molly Staunton then addressed another person, who was in the room she was giving her testimony from, saying “can you leave”.

An unseen male was then heard saying “put a stop to it. You can stop it right now, no more testimony” before the camera was pointed towards the floor and the live feed cut off.

The jury were then asked to rise, before returning a short time later.

Molly Staunton then appeared again via video-link saying that her apartment was now empty and that she was happy to proceed.

Mr Grehan asked the witness what she heard the accused say on that evening in June or July 2016 in the living room of his apartment, which Mr Brady shared with Ms Staunton’s then boyfriend Tommy McGeary.

She said that she heard Aaron Brady say that he wanted to be a good father to his son, that there were “cops looking for him and possibly raiding the apartment”, and that he was “upset”.

Ms Staunton then said: “As far as him admitting to killing a cop, I can’t say he admitted to it, I thought I heard him saying something along those lines. I know in the statement I said he did but I can’t remember... I don’t think he outwardly admitted to that.”

Mr Justice Michael White told the jury that the trial will continue on Tuesday afternoon.

Aaron Brady of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe, who was then a member of An Garda Siochana acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.