Garda search for Co Donegal teen who went missing near NI border

Gardaí are looking for a 15-year-old who was reported missing from Burnfoot, Co. Donegal almost a week ago.

Stephen Boyle is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with fair reddish hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Stephen was wearing when he went missing on Tuesday, August 22.

Burnfoot is an eight-minute drive from the border with Northern Ireland.

Gardaí are concerned for Stephen's welfare.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.