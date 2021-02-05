Garda set to issue €100 fines to NI motorists crossing border without 'reasonable excuse'

Gardai will be able to fine NI motorists from Monday.

Irish police will begin issuing Northern Ireland motorists crossing over the border without a reasonable excuse for travel €100 fines from this Monday at 7am.

Garda revealed the announcement on Friday afternoon, confirming in a statement that the Republic's covid restrictions, under the Health Act 1947 have been amended to include the clause: "any other person who is not ordinarily resident in the State shall not travel within a relevant geographical location without reasonable excuse.”

The police force explained that if enforcement is required, Gardai will issue a Fixed Payment Notice (FPN) of €100 to every adult present who is in breach of this regulation.

"For example, if the driver of a car has two adult passengers then each of the three adults in the car will receive a €100 fine," the statement continued.

The new rules come after Garda were given emergency powers to allow them to fine and turn back day trippers from Northern Ireland who cross the border by the Republic’s Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly.

It will mean that anyone who travels more than three miles over the border without good reason could be sent back, or potentially fined.

The Republic’s lockdown, in place until March 5, restricts travel to just 5km — or 3.1 miles — unless it is essential.

Those found in breach face fines of €100, and until this Monday, it had not applied to those travelling from Northern Ireland.

Last weekend when the new measures were first mooted, border politicians raised doubts over the enforcement of fines for Northern Ireland day trippers.

At the time Cavan Fine Gael councillor Peter McVitty said he doubted the plan would work.

“This idea of policing the border is a joke,” he said.

“I was born and reared on the border and it could not possibly be done. No way could you do it.

“You’d want thousands of Guards and PSNI — and that’s not going to happen."