Garda who said ‘smirking’ waitress asked him to leave table before he finished meal loses discrimination case

He claimed “she was treating him and his family differently because he was not Irish”, but hotel has been cleared of wrongdoing

The man said he saw people 'who seemed to him to be Irish' arriving for a “late breakfast”.

A garda who claimed a work experience student at a hotel “smirked at” him and made his family cut their breakfast short because he was a foreign national has had his discrimination complaint rejected.

In a decision published today, the Workplace Relations Commission has ruled the man’s complaint under the Equal Status Act against the hotel was made too late so was out of time.

The decision was anonymised to protect the identity of the work-placement student, who was 16 years old at the time of the alleged incident in February 2020.

However, the adjudicating officer also found the complainant had failed to establish, on the face of it, a case of discrimination and said the respondent did not engage in "prohibited conduct".

The garda said he was eating breakfast with his family on February 21, 2020, the day they were checking out at the end of a “badly needed” short break when he was approached by the girl.

Already their trip had been marred by a lack of central heating to their room during a period of cold weather, the commission was told, and the portable heater they were given as a replacement didn’t work.

The complainant “accepted the solution as he had committed to the holiday and there was little choice at the time”, the commission heard.

He said he was asked to leave the breakfast table “before he was finished” by a waitress and said he challenged her “directly” – putting it to her that “she was treating him and his family differently because he was not Irish”.

He also asked her “if she was going to ask the other guests to leave the restaurant”.

“The waitress did not reply but smirked at the complainant and his family and walked away from him, leaving the complainant feeling demeaned and shocked,” the commission heard.

The man told the commission he later observed people who seemed to him to be Irish arriving for a “late breakfast”.

“The waitress welcomed these guests and ushered them to a table and did not indicate that the restaurant was closed or that they were under any time constraints,” the commission heard.

He claimed her “polite and friendly manner” with these other guests was “at total variance” with how he and his family were treated.

The man said there were four other tables at “various stages of their breakfast” and argued he and his family were “singled out” and left in no doubt they were not welcome “because they were not Irish nationals”.

The hotel said it was preparing for two major events that day and that staff were under pressure to clean up after breakfast to get the restaurant set up for the functions.

It said the waitress who dealt with the man and his family was a 16-year-old student on work experience.

The hotel argued argued the complainant had provided no evidence to establish the character of the interaction between its staff and other people at the restaurant, except for what he “says he saw”.

“A ‘smirk’, and that is the complainant’s word, in no way constitutes discrimination, and… he himself saw that the staff member was very young,” the hotel’s lawyers argued.

“He should have brought this matter to the immediate attention of a more senior member of staff and not to reference this on check out.”

The solicitors said a full refund was given to the man and his family after their stay to resolve “the many disputed complaints that he had during the course of his stay”.

The hotel’s position was he accepted the refund and they considered the matter closed.

It was submitted the allegation of discrimination was not put in writing until June 11, 2020, beyond the statutory deadline of two months to take a complaint, and that the adjudicator was bound to decline jurisdiction.

The garda told the court he had been injured in an assault a number of years prior to the hearing and relied on medication to manage neuropathic pain.

Adjudicating officer Peter O’Brien found a medical certificate submitted by the complainant dealt only with travelling to attend an in-person hearing, and could not justify an extension to the statutory timeline.

Mr O’Brien said that in any event the garda had argued at the outset that he was waiting for a response from the hotel before he “changed” his stated justification for the delay.

“This claim involves a very young and inexperienced person aged 16 on a week of work placement where a large degree of ‘latitude’ would normally be expected to be given by a person, irrespective of nationality, to their behaviour due to their age and inexperience,” he wrote.

He agreed with the hotel’s submission there was “no evidence” to support the claim that other people were treated differently on the basis of nationality at breakfast that day and that the complainant had failed to establish a prima facie case of discrimination.

Mr O’Brien ruled the complaint was out of time to issue a decision on the substance of the complaint, and he also said: “I find the respondent did not engage in prohibited conduct.”