Gardai and PSNI join forces over new technology analysing speech and video

Police north and south of the border are understood to have teamed up to develop surveillance technology that identifies people involved in organised crime and terrorism by analysing private telephone calls, texts, speech patterns and video.

The Sunday Times reported that both the PSNI and Garda are involved in the development of Roxanne, a platform that can work out the ages and gender of people through analysis of their speech patterns and also language.

The technology is being developed at the Idiap Research Institute in Martigny, Switzerland in a project that also includes Israel's ministry of public security.

The Republic's justice minister, Helen McEntee confirmed garda involvement in Roxanne in response to a parliamentary question last week from Catherine Murphy, the co-leader of the Social Democrats.

Ms McEntee said she had been briefed by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris about the EU-funded project targeting criminal networks.

"The project is a collaboration between law enforcement, industry and academia to develop new tools to support investigations," the minister said.

"I understand the project is funded through the EU's Horizon 2020 initiative and is made up of 24 members from the private and public sectors."

Garda headquarters in Dublin said its statutory function was to provide policing and security services, with the objective of protecting life and property, protecting the security of the state and preventing crime.

"(We are) responding to evolving threats, increasing our capabilities and knowledge, and working with partner agencies and police services to ensure organised crime does not impact on our society," a spokesperson said.

"In order to do this it is important (we) partake in EU projects that strengthen and enhance the capabilities and capacity of Ireland's national police and security service to combat international and transnational serious and organised crime, in addition to combating threats against the security of the state," they added.

Neither the PSNI nor Northern Ireland's Department of Justice responded to requests for comment when contacted yesterday.