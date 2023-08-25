Gardai at scene of serious road crash in Co Tipperary

One vehicle was involved in the collision close to Clonmel on Friday evening (Liam McBurney/PA)

Irish police are at the scene of a serious road crash in Co Tipperary.

A Garda spokesperson said initial indications are that there are a “number of persons deceased”.

One vehicle was involved in the collision close to Clonmel on Friday evening.

It is understood that young people were involved in the incident, and had been on their way to celebrate after receiving the results of their Leaving Certificate exams earlier.

Gardai and other emergency services are at the scene.

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath said there is huge shock and disbelief in Clonmel town.

“There is disbelief and numbness,” he told the PA news agency.

“The families involved are all local, from Clonmel and the surrounding area. It is utterly devastating. Our prayers are with the families and the whole community.”