Gardai aware of NI paedophile hunting group confronting alleged child groomer in Cork

Members of a Northern Irish paedophile hunting group confronted a man about allegedly grooming children in Cork on Saturday.

A 45-minute video of the confrontation was streamed live.

In the video, a member of the group can be heard saying he had driven from Belfast.

The group approached the man, who is aged in his 60s, in a housing estate in the city’s northside, reported the Irish Examiner.

They alleged the man has at least three Facebook profiles, which he used to speak to children that he believed were 11 and 12-years-old. The children were decoys created by the group.

The group also said they had explicit photographs of the man that they allege he sent to children.

They said, according to the chat history, 17 sexually explicit photographs and 13 sexually explicit videos were conveyed to the children.

The group also claimed the man had tried to meet the children.

In response, the man apologised and said that had only been engaging in this kind of behaviour for a matter of weeks. He also said he hadn’t met any children.

Gardaí were called to the scene, and they removed the man a short time later.

When asked if any arrests occurred, a garda spokesman said they were “aware of an incident” that occurred at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the matter, at this time,” they added.