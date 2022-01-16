Gardaí closing in on Ashling Murphy’s killer with a new chief suspect

The new chief suspect for the murder of Offaly woman Ms Murphy (23) has been in communication with gardaí from a Dublin hospitalThe suspect, understood to be a married man with children, has had “a limited few words” with gardaí

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said a new national strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in the wake of the murder of Ashling Murphy will be introduced in the coming weeks, with the intention of adopting a zero-tolerance policy for violence against women.

Writing in the Sunday Independent today, Ms McEntee tells of her own experiences and asks why violence against women has been tolerated for so long.

“I myself often accepted it as just the way it was; that I had to take extra precautions as I walked home after a night out or had to put up with some casual misogyny. This will not be tolerated any longer,” she says.

The minister’s declaration comes as the new chief suspect for the murder of Offaly woman Ms Murphy (23) has been in communication with gardaí from a Dublin hospital where he is recovering from a number of self-inflicted stab injuries. Primary school teacher Ms Murphy was murdered at around 4pm on Wednesday as she went for a run alongside the Grand Canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The suspect, understood to be a married man with children, has had “a limited few words” with gardaí but has yet to be arrested in connection with the killing.

Gardaí yesterday carried out a dig in a garden at a property linked to the suspect outside Tullamore. A similar dig was underway at another address linked to a relative of the suspect in Dublin, while several addresses with links to the suspect were also searched as part of the probe. He is expected to be questioned by gardaí as soon as medics give them the go-ahead, which is believed to be imminent.

Detectives are trying to establish how the suspect, who is originally from eastern Europe and lives in Tullamore with his wife and children, travelled to Crumlin, Dublin, from Tullamore after the fatal attack. They are investigating whether he journeyed by train, and it has not been ruled out that he drove or was driven. A car was seized in Dublin in connection with the investigation.

While the suspect lives in Tullamore, members of his extended family live in Dublin. Gardaí believe he travelled to a relative’s house in Crumlin after Ms Murphy was killed.

While at that relative’s home on Thursday, it is understood he stabbed himself with a knife, resulting in him being rushed to hospital.

It is believed the “limited discussions” gardaí have had with him centre on establishing how he sustained the stab wounds, for which he underwent surgery. Officers are satisfied they were self-inflicted. Sources said there is nothing in the man’s background to suggest he was capable of the level of violence seen in Ms Murphy’s murder.

Detectives are optimistic that forensic evidence will play a key role in their investigation.

They are believed to have other evidence, including CCTV images placing the suspect close to the scene.

Gardaí are keeping a watching brief on the hospital and have conducted a “risk assessment” of the facility.

One senior investigator said officers “have no idea” what triggered the attack on Ms Murphy, and the motivation remains unclear.

“The man in hospital in Dublin is now our chief suspect. We are absolutely not looking for anyone else,” a source said yesterday.

Minister McEntee writes in today’s Sunday Independent that the new domestic, sexual and gender-based abuse and violence policy will be built on four pillars to achieve zero tolerance — prevention, protection, prosecution and policy co-ordination.

“To prevent abuse of women, it is crucial that we eradicate the social and cultural attitudes — yes, among men — which can contribute to women feeling unsafe,” she says.

“That means appropriate education from primary school up, on healthy relationships, gender equality and consent.

“It means changing our culture so that we are not bystanders but call out inappropriate behaviour when we see it — in the workplace, in the pub, in the WhatsApp group.”