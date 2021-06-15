Gardaí investigate death of boy (9) at house in Co Donegal
Gardaí are investigating the death of a child in Co Donegal.
The nine-year-old was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area of east Donegal last night and was then pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The young boy's remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.
The child's identity has not been released by gardaí.
A spokesperson said: "Gardaí received a report of the death of male child, nine years, that occurred at a house in the St Johnston area of Donegal on 14/06/2021.
"The child was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive.
"He has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital where a postmortem will take place, the results of which will determine the course of any further investigation."