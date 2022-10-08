Gardai investigating after bodies of woman (35) and seven-month-old found at Dublin house

08/10/22 - Garda at the scene where the bodies of a woman and a baby have been found at a house at Beechfield Court in west Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan.

08/10/22 - Garda at the scene where the bodies of a woman and a baby have been found at a house at Beechfield Court in west Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan.

08/10/22 - Garda at the scene where the bodies of a woman and a baby have been found at a house at Beechfield Court in west Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan.

Gardai have launched an investigation after the bodies of a 35-year-old woman and her seven-month-old baby son were found at a property in west Dublin this afternoon.

Emergency services and gardai arrived at the scene of the tragedy at around 3pm today.

The mother and her infant son were discovered dead inside the house in the Beechfield Estate, Clonee, Dublin 15.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the baby boy may have been the victim of foul play. Toxicologists will now determine the cause of the mother’s death.

At this early stage Gardai are not seeking anyone else in relation to the tragedy- and it is believed no-one else was in the house the time of the fatal incident.

Sources said a note found at the scene will be a key focus of the investigation.

The mother and her infant son are understood to be Irish nationals.

Tonight their bodies remain at scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to liaise with the family.

The outcomes of a post-mortem examinations and toxicology reports will determine the course Garda investigations into both deaths.

A garda spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm today, Gardaí and emergency services attended at a house in the Beechfield area of Dublin 15. A female adult (30s) and a baby boy were discovered inside the house deceased. They were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.”