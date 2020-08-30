Gardai investigating 'RIP' threat aimed at a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings

Gardai are investigating threatening graffiti aimed at a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings on a sign close to his home in Co Cavan last weekend.

The words "Dara Reilly RIP" were daubed in red lettering on the back of a Water Ways Ireland road sign close to where he lives near Belturbet, Co Cavan.

Mr O'Reilly, chief financial officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), had already received an official garda information message last year warning him of a credible threat to his life following the abduction and attack of his co-director, Kevin Lunney.

The "RIP" graffiti was brought to the attention of Mr O'Reilly and other directors by An Garda Síochána last week and has since been removed. Mr O'Reilly is one of five directors at QIH to receive garda protection since the attack on Mr Lunney in September last year and was himself targeted in attacks in the past.

Boiling water was thrown in his face while he ate lunch in a local restaurant close to the headquarters of the company - which operates from Derrylin and Ballyconnell on the border of counties Fermanagh and Cavan.

In 2018, he was targeted in an arson attack at his home in Belturbet. His car was torched and burst into flames beneath the bedroom windows where his family slept.

The re-emergence of graffiti is now being investigated by An Garda Síochána.

A wide-ranging investigation is already being conducted into a history of attacks and intimidation directed at the former Quinn Group and some of its executives that began after it was placed in receivership by banks.

Gardaí confirmed they are "investigating an incident that occurred at Straheglin, Belturbet between August 17 and August 24, 2020, and investigations are ongoing".

A spokesman for Quinn Industrial Holdings said: "QIH has engaged with the gardaí and the PSNI in connection with an escalation of activities relating to QIH and its staff as signage, protests, trespass and demands have been the precursor to previous intimidation and violence that we hoped was now behind us."

Gardaí stepped in to remove illegal signs vilifying QIH directors following the abduction of Mr Lunney last year. They acted after Cavan County Council had refused to remove the signs, claiming that it feared for the safety of its staff.

The Sunday Independent revealed how council staff had been "advised" not to remove the sign and an external contractor, hired to remove the sign, pulled out because of "risks" involved.

Mr O'Reilly and four other directors received a death threat last October warning them of a "permanent solution".

The five remain under garda protection and they have been told a credible threat to their lives remains.