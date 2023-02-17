Gardaí keeping an eye on far-right activist Tommy Robinson during Dublin visit

Gardaí will maintain a “watching brief” on the presence of a prominent far-right campaigner ahead of a refugee solidarity rally over the weekend.

Tommy Robinson (40) recently said he has been drawn to Ireland by anti-immigration protests and praised those who have organised them.

It’s believed he travelled to Dublin on Wednesday and has spent time meeting with people in different parts of the city.

Gardaí are aware he is in Dublin and will monitor his presence at any protests.

This will include any involvement in anti-immigration protests, or potential counter-demonstrations at the ‘Ireland for All’ rally on Saturday.

The organisers of that event say they are aiming to mobilise against the far-right.

There are concerns Robinson’s presence could inflame matters.

The Garda public order unit will be on duty in Dublin over the weekend for the protest, as is standard with a potential large gathering of people in the city.

Gardaí are also aware of an image of Robinson posing with a convicted criminal from Ballyfermot.

One source said: “The individual hasn’t come to adverse Garda attention recently but is believed to be involved at a local level in voicing anti-immigration concerns.

“As for Robinson, gardaí will be keeping a watching brief on him if he shows up at any protests.”

Far-right agitators here have been embracing Robinson’s planned visit in recent days.

One prominent campaigner Dee Wall, who has also been heavily involved in anti-vaccination demonstrations, said this week she would give Robinson “100 blessings to come here”.

However, his presence has been greeted with mixed reaction among anti-refugee campaigners, with some pointing out that he is a loyalist.

A founder of the English Defence League, an Islamophobic organisation, he has been banned from most major social media platforms, but has over 150,000 subscribers on Telegram.

The site has been used to announce his presence in Dublin, and also to share anti-immigration and anti-vaccine stories.

In 2019 Facebook announced it was banning the far-right activist for “dehumanising language and calls for violence targeted at Muslims”.

Robinson has a number of convictions for assault, drug possession and fraud.