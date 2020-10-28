Gardai locate 'person of major interest' after discovery of bodies of woman and two children in south Dublin house

Gardai at a house in south Dublin following the discovery of the bodies of a woman and two children (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai have located a man aged in his mid 30’s who officers plan to speak to in relation to the death of a 37-year-old mother and her two children.

The body of the woman was discovered in an upstairs bedroom when gardai from the Armed Response Unit entered her home at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer, shortly before midday.

The bodies of her children – a girl aged 11 and a boy aged six were found in another bedroom.

A man who was well known to the tragic trio was located by gardai but he has not yet been arrested.

“This individual is a person of major interest in the case but gardai are still keeping an open mind in this investigation. There may be other possibilities but this does not seem very likely at this juncture,” a senior source said.

“Gardai were looking for him and have located him but he has not yet been arrested,” the source said.

Officers called to the Ballinteer house shortly after 11.30am when neighbours contacted gardai to say that they were concerned about the family.

It is understood that when gardai arrived at the scene, the house was overflowing with water after a tap had been turned on in an upstairs bathroom.

The family are of Indian background and had only moved into the locality earlier this year.

Meanwhile, a candlelit vigil of around 100 residents gathered on a green near the family home tonight.

Mary Byrne, chair of the local residents association said: “It was important to have the vigil today because there’s so many children who live here so it’s very sad.

“Because of covid the kids didn’t get out to mingle the way they normally would.

“Everyone is heartbroken. This brought our community close together.

“They seemed to be very private people. It’s just very sad.”

Independent Dundrum councillor Sean McLoughlin said: “Our community is together as one. Everyone is devastated.

“We are in unprecedented times and we had to come out to stand together.

“It’s just surreal and we are all so sad.”