Gardai make arrest after man shot in head during incident on farmland

Gardai at the scene of the shooting at Kiltalown Lane in Tallaght. Photo by Steve Humphreys. 22nd February 2022.

A man (50s) has been arrested after another man (30s) suffered apparent serious head injuries in a shooting incident outside Tallaght this afternoon.

It is understood the incident happened in a rural locality in the Blessington Road area of south Co Dublin.

A large number of gardai and paramedics are at the scene.

Early indications is that this is not a gangland shooting and it is understood that the injured man is in a serious condition.

The scene is currently being preserved.

"A man, aged in his 30s received an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he remains in critical condition," a garda spokesperson said.

"A man, aged in his early 50s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939."

More to follow.