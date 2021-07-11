Gardai probe as body of woman (60s) washes up on Donegal shore

Gardai are investigating after the body of a woman has been washed up along the shoreline in south Donegal.

The body of the woman – who is understood to be in her 60s - was found at Teelin, near Killybegs.

A full investigation into the cause of the woman's death has been launched with a post mortem due to be held into the cause of death.

A Garda spokesperson added: "We are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a female in her 60s in the water at Teelin this morning.

"Her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date."