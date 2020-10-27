Gardai probing events leading to shootings deaths of father and two sons

The bodies of Tadgh O’Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found on their family farm near Kanturk in Co Cork on Monday.

Gardai are trying to determine the sequence of events that led to the deaths of a father and his two sons in a suspected murder-suicide shooting.

The bodies of Tadgh O’Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found on their family farm in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork, on Monday.

All three had suffered gunshot wounds.

The bodies were taken to Cork University Hospital after state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster attended the scene.

Tadgh O’Sullivan (Family Handout/An Garda Siochana/PA)

The Garda said post-mortem examinations on the bodies of two of the men were completed on Tuesday but the results were not divulged.

The examination of the third man is due on Wednesday morning.

A Garda spokesman said on Tuesday evening that “contrary to some reports” there had been “no Garda interaction with the deceased men, or their family, prior to the tragic events of October 26 2020”.

Gardai have indicated they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

One line of inquiry is that the deaths could be related to an inheritance dispute.

Mark O’Sullivan (Family Handout/An Garda Siochana/PA)

Gardai were alerted to a “critical firearms incident” at around 6.30am on Monday after Tadgh O’Sullivan’s wife Ann raised the alarm that firearms may have been discharged at her home.

They were told three men were in the house, and one may have suffered gunshot wounds.

The Garda initiated their critical firearms incident response, and negotiators attempted to make contact with anyone in the property during the morning.

Officers from the emergency response unit, armed support unit, national negotiator unit, technical support unit (Garda Headquarters), southern region dog unit and air support unit were involved.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan (Family Handout/An Garda Siochana/PA)

Shortly after 1pm gardai approached the house where they found the body of one of the brothers in a bedroom.

The bodies of his brother and father were found on adjoining land after an aerial search.

A number of firearms were found at the scene and seized. They are being examined by ballistic officers.

The home remained sealed off on Tuesday to allow gardai to conduct a technical examination of the house and adjoining land.

An appeal has been made for any witnesses to contact investigating gardai at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.