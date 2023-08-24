Gardaí recommend Daniel Kinahan be charged with directing murderous criminal organisation

Gardaí have recommended that Daniel Kinahan is charged with directing a murderous criminal organisation, in a file submitted to state prosecutors.

The extensive file is being examined by the Director of Prosecutions (DPP), who will decide if there is enough evidence to bring formal charges against the cartel leader.

Detectives from the Garda’s Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have been working on the inquiry for several years, with the aim of bringing down both Kinahan and the rest of the gang's hierarchy.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who formerly served as Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI, revealed this week that a file has been submitted to the DPP for consideration as part of the investigation.

Independent.ie understands that recommendations contained within it are that Daniel Kinahan be charged with directing an organised crime gang. The offence, on conviction, carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The submission of the file to the DPP had remained secret until the garda chief stated it had been sent to prosecutors for consideration.

A garda spokesman said: “Following a comprehensive and wide-ranging investigation by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau into numerous serious offences committed here in Ireland by the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang, An Garda Síochána has recently submitted a file to the DPP.”

Mr Harris said gardaí “would hope to see leadership figures within the Kinahan Organised Crime Group brought to justice here in Ireland”.

While Mr Harris previously stated it was more likely that they would be brought to justice abroad, the development gives fresh hope that they could be trailed in Ireland.

Gardaí said they were continuing to work with law enforcement partners in the US, UK and Europe “as part of a combined international effort to disrupt and dismantle the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang”.

While the material submitted within the file has not been revealed, it is understood that detectives have gathered a large amount of evidence which they allege connects Daniel Kinahan to the day-to-day running of the gang.

A collective $15 million (€13.8m) bounty also remains in place from the US Treasury Department for information leading to the conviction of Daniel Kinahan, his father Christy Sr and brother Christopher Jr, and the dismantling of their crime gang.

Gardaí said that to date, more than 70 gang members have been convicted for offences, including murder, drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering.

A spokesperson said that as the file has been submitted to the DPP, they could not comment any further.

It is a further blow to the Kinahan organised crime gang, which in recent years has had senior figures jailed or being sought to face charges by gardaí.

An international arrest warrant remains in place for Crumlin man Sean McGovern, who is wanted over the murder of Noel ‘Duck Egg' Kirwan in west Dublin in 2016.

Gardaí also want to charge Mr McGovern with gangland offences relating to the murder attempt on Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately.

The crime group's main man in the UK, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh, is currently serving a 21-year jail term for conspiring to import cocaine and cannabis into Britain.

Earlier this month, the 55-year-old was hit with additional charges of conspiracy to possess firearms and ammunition without a certificate, possessing and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Liam Byrne, the leader of the Byrne Organised Crime Group which was effectively the cartel's Dublin branch, remains in a Spanish prison awaiting extradition to the UK.

He was detained in June while on a family holiday in Majorca after the National Crime Agency issued a warrant for his arrest for firearms trafficking.