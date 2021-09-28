Gardai to probe death of man taken from hospital

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a man who left hospital in Donegal while sick with Covid-19.

A senior investigating Garda has been appointed to oversee the investigation into the circumstances around the death of Joe McCarron and his departure from Letterkenny University Hospital. Mr McCarron (67) of Dungloe, Co Donegal, passed away from the virus in the hospital on Friday.

Mr McCarron, who was the presenter of Joe’s Wild Atlantic Country Show at Strabane Radio Online, had previously left the hospital, apparently aided and encouraged by another man, while very sick.

A video of the incident, published online by the man who told Joe he was there to “save your life”, went viral as doctors could be seen pleading with Mr McCarron to remain in hospital.

One doctor could be heard telling Joe that his life was in danger and his best chance of survival was in hospital, while informing him that what the anti-vax activist was saying was not true.

The doctor said: “I won’t lie to you, you could die, but your best chance is in here.”

The ‘activist’ responds to the doctor: “It’s better he die in the house than in here.”

Mr McCarron then returned to the hospital two days later as his condition had deteriorated but he passed away eight days later.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed police continue to investigate “recent incidents” at Letterkenny University Hospital and that a “senior investigating officer” has been appointed to oversee the investigation.

Gardaí also confirmed they were called to the hospital on Thursday, September 16 - the day Mr McCarron was readmitted by ambulance - as a man was causing a disturbance. He had left the hospital by the time units arrived. Saolta University Hospital Group, which operates the Donegal hospital, has said a number of incidents have recently occurred on their premises and that they were “adding significantly to the burden already facing healthcare professionals”.

The group said it has “grave concerns” about the impact of the spreading of disinformation. It added that incidents of this nature are “highly disruptive and upsetting in clinical settings”.