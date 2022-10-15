Gardaí work on theory gas leak in single Creeslough apartment led to blast

Emergency services at the scene after the explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, last Friday. Photo: NW newspix

One of the main lines of inquiry into the Creeslough blast is that it may have been caused by a gas leak in an apartment.

The explosion at the Applegreen service station and apartments killed 10 people last Friday.

Sources said last night that several theories are being examined and the case remains an “open book”, with the investigation expected to last for several weeks and perhaps months.

No evidence has yet been gathered to suggest gardaí are dealing with a criminal or negligent act, but “everything is being looked at in this highly complex investigation”, a source said.

“The cause of this explosion will take a considerable period of time to solve unless investigators get some kind of lucky break.

“Every single brick and every bit of material that has been dislodged has to be examined thoroughly and there are tonnes of rubble that need to be sifted through for evidence.

“This process will take time – it is very possible that the answers to what has happened are in that rubble.”

The debris from the blast has been moved to the GAA grounds in Creeslough and sealed off.

This weekend, dozens of gardaí, along with blast analysis experts who have travelled from the UK and a team of inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority will continue to investigate.

The Garda Technical Bureau has been helped in its work by officers from a number of divisions.

These include members from the Southern Region who investigated the death of a woman who was overcome by carbon monoxide in a Cork hotel 11 years ago.

Specialist interviewers from the force’s serious crime squad – the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) – have also been drafted in as hundreds of people are expected to be asked to give statements.

“This does not imply that a crime has occurred – there is a particular reason why these detectives are involved and their input could be potentially crucial if this becomes a criminal investigation,” a source said.

“Their involvement means that they can ask the difficult questions when taking statements and they are there to sterilise the investigation as they come with specialist interview skills.”

An examination of the recent history of any works or modifications carried out by contractors at the apartments and filling station is being conducted.

A list of any work or inspections will be compiled to establish the nature of those works and the status of the latest safety certificates.

A source said: “This is a highly complex investigation with a lot of possibilities. At this stage it is not as simple as saying for definite that the explosion came from one apartment, as opposed to previous gas explosion investigations in stand-alone houses where the answer was obvious.

“The tragedy happened at an apartment complex with at least a dozen units. There is a mixture of residential and commercial properties as well as the service station, meaning the entire scene is now the focus of detailed exploratory and modelling work by technical experts.

“Gas can move in different ways – the ignition of the gas may happen at one location but the gas may have moved to there from another location and these are the issues that need to be figured out.

“Everything is being done in a very methodical and meticulous way and the investigators are aware that there is a large number of heartbroken families and communities who will need answers to what caused this.”