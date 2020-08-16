Gardai work to identify youths after woman pushed into canal

The incident is being treated as an alleged hate crime

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to the incident (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai are working to identify the youths involved in an alleged hate crime that saw a woman pushed into a Dublin canal.

A video that circulated on social media over the weekend shows two boys pushing the woman into the Royal Canal near Ashtown after she challenged a group of young people about racial discrimination.

The woman was unhurt in the incident on Friday evening.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana is investigating a report of an alleged racially motivated incident which occurred on August 14 2020 in Dublin 15.

“An Garda Siochana takes hate crime seriously and each and every hate crime reported to us is professionally investigated and victims supported during the criminal justice process.

“The Garda Diversity and Integration Strategy 2019–2021 has a significant focus on enhancing the identification, reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes, and An Garda Siochana is taking actions to improve internal recording and encourage more reporting by the public.

“An Garda Siochana would encourage anyone who feels they have been the victim of a hate crime to report the matter directly to An Garda Siochana and not to third parties or on social media.”