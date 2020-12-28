Gerry Adams urged Dublin to return Aboriginal remains

Gerry Adams wrote to the Irish Government saying the possession of preserved Aboriginal remains by the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland was racist.

The RCSI handed back the remains, including a person's head, to the Australian authorities after an escalating political row.

The Irish Government and the Australian Embassy were privately briefed on the RCSI decision to return the remains for repatriation after the matter was raised by three Australian nationals, who were part of the Aboriginal Centre, and Sinn Fein president Mr Adams.

Confidential papers released as part of the 1990 State Archive revealed Taoiseach Charles Haughey was personally briefed on the controversy, which had been widely covered in Irish newspapers.

However, a civil servant advised that the issue of the Aboriginal head was "not of major political significance".

Mr Adams wrote personally to Mr Haughey over the issue on February 21, 1990.

"I believe that the refusal to do so (return the head for burial to Australia), over a five-year period, demonstrates a total insensitivity to the spiritual values of the aboriginal people of Australia," Mr Adams wrote.

"This is being interpreted as racist by those people."

The Irish Government was briefed that the RCSI decided to return the remains to Australia.

"In a letter dated March 6 to the Taoiseach, the Aboriginal Centre invited him to attend a handing over ceremony for the remains at the Australian Embassy on March 16," a memo outlined.

"The embassy had no knowledge of any such ceremony which, in the light of the removal of the remains from Ireland, does not now arise.

"Following the decision of the RCSI to give back the remains, the embassy are not anxious to add to the extensive publicity which has already been given to this whole issue and thereby embarrass the college even further.

"This seems to be an eminently sensible approach."